Anti-liberty Leftists desperately want to misdirect attention away from the abject failure of their base ideology a mere 90 miles from the coast of Florida. They know that the breakout of spontaneous protests around the country put a stark exclamation point on what they are trying to impose here.

It should be plain to see that we are all on the same path. The communists of Cuba are of the same ideology as the authoritarian socialists of the states, the failure of the leftist leadership of Cuba reflects badly on the leftist leaders in the states. So while anti-liberty Leftists used to at least try to pretend to care about the people, they only care about power and nothing else.

Back to the symbolic beginning of socialism

Socialism, communism, fascism, statism, Leninism, Maoism, Castorism, etc. sprang from a book published over 500 years ago, inspired by 2,400 ideas of collectivism discussed in Plato’s Republic. Liberticidal leftists like to conveniently forget history, but their base ideology was born from writings reaching back several millennia. Even the ‘Marxists’ admit that Sir Thomas More’s work Utopia published in 1516 was the ‘first socialist position’.

So, we find it kind of striking that the beginning of all of this misery and mass murder is coming full circle back to where it began. Back to the area in the Americas where the first fictional socialist paradise was supposed to be located. Unfortunately, many don’t realize that Utopia literally means ‘no place’ and that has always been the case.

Anti-liberty Leftists are intrinsically tied to the psychological maladies of projection and the inability, to tell the truth. Thus, they think of their collectivist ideas as ‘new’ and ‘fresh’ instead of ancient and very worn out. Somehow they think that pitting different groups against each other while going against human nature with ‘From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs’ are ‘new’ ideas that no one has ever thought of before.

Failing that, they think that they can implement these utterly flawed ideas properly to somehow make them work. Without the need for the suppression of civil rights, secret police, concentration camps, and mass murder on an industrial scale.

Witness the true face of authoritarian socialism.

Back a few years ago when travel restrictions to Cuba were being lifted. Anti-liberty leftists all over lamented that this might lead to a loss of the quaint nature of Cuba, stuck in the 1950s. They pointed out how Cuba hadn’t progressed in 6 decades. Whether this was by malicious propaganda intent or ignorant naiveté, they perhaps didn’t realize this wasn’t by choice, but by the fact that socialism is a parasitic ideology that cannot grow without feeding off of the free market and freedom.

That has all changed now, Bari Weiss made that point in a column entitled: The Real Cuba Isn’t a Potemkin Airbnb.

The real Cuba is being played out in images and videos sent out from the ‘worker’s paradise’. When they can manage to get around government censorship, [sound familiar?] Ordinary people peacefully protesting being brutally beaten by authoritarian communist thugs clad in black, Antifa anyone?

Hundreds have been arrested and hauled away for protesting against the government. While others that support the authoritarian left were lauded for their service. That sounds like what happened to many who were just on the Capitol grounds on the afternoon of Jan 6th, while others who belonged to BLM managed to get off Scot-free because of sympathetic leftist prosecutors because the situations are eerily the same.

They of course do not have the ability to defend themselves, stemming from the infamous quote of Fidel himself “Armas? Para Que?”–Guns? For WHAT? To fight the government? Something the anti-liberty Left only dreams about at present. They have nothing like the Bill of Rights – something the authoritarians would love to feed into a paper shredder and claim it was racist anyways.

We all share the same fate, We are all Cubans now.

If all of those examples of oppression sounded familiar, they should. Their beginning forms have taken shape in the states over the past 6 months and are accelerating by the day. It’s the age-old tactic of incrementalism exploited by leftist socialist nations the world over. Study the history of Nazi Germany in the 1930s and you will see the same pattern or any other place the left is slowly consolidating its control.

Authoritarianism is as authoritarianism does, in Cuba and the states, with only the matter or degree being the difference. Anti-liberty Leftism always has to use the same tactics to overcome the same opposition to its control. This is obvious with our neighbor, 90 miles off the coast of Florida, but the same holds here as well.

Over the past few weeks, many have wondered why the people who supposedly care for the people have done but tacitly support authoritarian oppression 90 miles off the coast of Florida. Many things can be done to help those people, beginning with helping them communicate with the outside world.

Julio M. Shiling, in an editorial in El American entitled: Biden is Ignoring Cuba’s Liberation Opportunity set out what should be done:

Internet extension, as part of a conscientious plan to facilitate communication between the Cuban people challenging tyranny today, would bear a great resemblance to what the Reagan administration did when it facilitated the Solidarity movement and other opposition forces in Poland, with fundamental tools to conspire and fight for freedom. Most of those protesting in Cuba were not complaining about a shortage of remittances, or visas to leave the country. This is something that the Cuban American “engagement” and remittance/travel lobby wants. It is also what the Castro government’s staunchest allies and apologists have been asking for. It is not, however, what the Cuban people are fighting for.

… Now is the time to act. Cuba wants freedom, not material handouts. Remember history. America would not exist as a nation, without France’s generous belligerent and financial solidarity. Helping free Cuba is the right thing to do.

The Bottom Line – we will know why if the Left doesn’t help the good people of Cuba.

Those of us of the pro-freedom Right can easily see that this is a battle between good and evil, liberty and tyranny. Anti-liberty Leftists certainly have what they might say is a ‘nuanced’ view. Never mind that while they pretend to care about democracy and multiparty elections, they seek to undermine these very constructs. They can say whatever they want, but their actions betray what they truly are.

To be blunt about it: If the Left doesn’t help the good people of Cuba, it’s because they have turned their back on liberty. They will have rightly earned the moniker of the Anti-liberty Left.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to make sure the censors don't keep you from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!