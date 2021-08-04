Forget about the violation of Covid protocols — those are a passing fancy on the left. Barack Obama’s sixtieth birthday bash this coming weekend threatens to violate just about every progressive virtue the Obamas and their woke pals have ever signaled.

Officially, Obama’s birthday falls on August 4. As I will explain, that may not be the real date, but the “optics” problem facing Barry and his bourgeois buddies is a more pressing one.

As planned, some 475 invited guests and at least 200 worker bees will swarm the Obamas’ waterfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard, a tony little island off the coast of Massachusetts. In addition to their vax cards, I suspect the worker bees and even the guests will have to show a photo ID. Apparently, birthday invites are more vulnerable than ballots in Obama world.

On a side note, rumor has it that the ever cautious Georgia congressman, Hank Johnson, passed on the invite for fear that the whole island would become so overly populated that it would tip over and capsize.

Among the invited guests are George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah. I could be wrong, but my guess is that these and the Obamas’ other jet-setting friends are not […]