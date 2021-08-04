( ETH ) – Meanwhile, in Israel, The coronavirus cabinet approved new restrictions on Tuesday night, as senior government members admitted a lockdown in September is not a remote possibility anymore according to a new report from the Jerusalem Post .
Starting August 20, the full green pass system will be in place again. Starting Sunday, masks will be mandatory in all outdoor gatherings and a vaccinated/recovered parent caring for a child in quarantine under the age of 12 will be demanded to isolate as well. In addition, government offices will work with only 50% of their workforce in person, and the private sector will be encouraged to do the same.
Moreover, more stringent criteria to place countries under travel ban or travel warning will be formulated, leaving a very limited group of nations to be visited freely by Israelis without the need to quarantine upon their return regardless of their immunization status. The Times of Israel stated that 3,818 new cases were diagnosed on Monday, with 3.78% of tests returning positive.
The number of serious cases stood at 221, of whom 46 were on ventilators. Ministers were to discuss Health Ministry recommendations Tuesday to further restrict gatherings in an effort to […]
Read the whole story at endtimeheadlines.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker