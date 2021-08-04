The nation of Gibraltar, which achieved a 99 percent vaccine compliance rate as of June 1, is now seeing an astounding spike in cases.

The number of COVID cases per day have increased by an astounding 2500 percent since June 1, in the latest bit of evidence that the vaccine regime is not all it’s cracked up to be. As a result of the failure of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gibraltar is undergoing another lockdown of sorts , which is affecting public life for all of the countrymen who bought the Big Pharma propaganda and lined up for the shots.

The Gibraltar Ministry of Culture and the Office of Civil Contingencies has cancelled all large scale events until at least September due to the outbreak. They are also urging all private facilities to implement restrictions as well.

“The Government calls on private bars, restaurants and nightclubs to be cautious in the events that they hold, to strictly control numbers and to ensure that clients are vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test result,” the government wrote in their announcement of the restrictions.

“At this point in time the Government is not considering introducing legislation to control catering establishments and nightclubs, but this is of […]