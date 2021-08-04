Two dozen whistleblowers came forward to a Senate investigation alleging the Commerce Department’s primary law enforcement agency operated outside its legal authority to, among other things, spy on Asian-American workers. More than three weeks after the findings were released, a prominent senator is demanding to know whether there will be consequences.

The Commerce Department’s Investigative and Threat Management Service (ITMS) “grossly exceeded the scope of its authority,” and “such misconduct was made worse by the Commerce Department’s failure to perform adequate oversight,” Sen. Charles Grassley, (R-Iowa) wrote Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday.

“As a result, ITMS was able to operate without any accountability to the taxpayer,” added Grassley, one of the longest serving members of the Senate and a lifelong champion of whistleblowers.

Grassley’s letter came after Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee released a report on July 13 recounting the allegations of two dozen whistleblowers who claimed the ITMS went “rogue” to conduct searches and criminal and counterintelligence activities not authorized by its charter.

“Although many investigations targeted legitimate threats, the ITMS appears to have opened cases on a variety of employees for the purpose of exaggerating the unit’s ability to uncover security risks within the civil service,” the report concluded. […]