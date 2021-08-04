Undercover detectives in central Florida arrested 17 people—among whom were three employees of Walt Disney World—over charges related to the targeting of children online for unlawful sexual activity, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Article by Mimi Nguyen Ly from our partners at The Epoch Times.

The six-day long undercover operation dubbed “Operation Child Protector” took place July 27 through Aug. 1, during which law enforcement officers posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites, to investigate potential predators who prey upon children for unlawful sexual activity.

A total of 17 people were arrested, representing 49 felony and two misdemeanor charges altogether. The suspects’ ages ranged from 26 to 47. They were mostly from the central Florida area, except one who was visiting from California.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County, described the suspects as “incredible deviants,” “dangerous,” and “nasty nasty nasty people.”

A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects showed up to an undercover location in the county at separate times to meet who they thought would be children. Six of the suspects brought condoms, and nine of the suspects have criminal histories that amounted to 27 previous felonies and 22 previous misdemeanors in total.

“Some of [the suspects] transmitted pornographic images while grooming and soliciting the children online, and they were appropriately charged for that as well,” according to the release.

Three of the suspects were employees at Walt Disney World.

Judd told reporters that two suspects, Savannah Lawrence, 29, and Jonathan McGrew, 34, worked as custodians at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios. They spoke to an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl online and told the “girl” they wanted to engage in sexual activity together. McGrew even went further and described to the “girl” various role-playing scenarios they could enact, Judd told reporters.

Another Disney employee, 26-year-old Kenneth Aquino, was arrested at the undercover location when he went there in his work clothes, Judd said. Aquino worked as a lifeguard at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge and had left his pregnant girlfriend to engage in sexual activity with what he thought was a 13-year-old child, the sheriff added.

Aquino “was working toward a dive team or a SEAL team or some kind of special ops job,” Judd said. “They did a background check on him and found he had friends or affiliates that were gang members, and they tossed him.”

Judd noted that one of the male suspects was HIV-positive but due to the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), he could not identify the person.

“Did you hear what I’m telling you? He’s HIV positive. He showed up to have unprotected sex with what he thought was a child … with a little girl. Fortunately, our detectives were there instead of a 13-year-old child,” Judd said.

The Auburndale, Orlando, and Winter Haven police departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office participated in the operation. Judd praised the officers involved in the operation as “the very best.”

“They’re skilled in ‘talking’ as if they’re 13- and 14-year-old children, and they worked around the clock for a week in order to arrest 17 people,” he said.

Judd told reporters that in relaying news of the arrests, he and other officers “can’t even use the words [the suspects] used … We obviously can’t show you the pictures and the video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys.”

The charges dealt to the suspects include traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of material harmful to a child.

The details of each individual and their charges are listed on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office website.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to make sure the censors don't keep you from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!