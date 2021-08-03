The calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign have reached a peak in light of the report by the Democrat-led state’s Attorney General Letitia James.

Even though James and the attorney general’s office rules in favor of legitimacy for the accusers, the governor of New York isn’t budging.

The current governor of New York was given eleven hours to present his own testimony. He was given a fair shake. In short, what happened Tuesday for Cuomo was that a months-long investigation was completed. 179 people were interviewed in relation to claims of sexual harassment by Cuomo between 2013 and 2020. The attorney general’s report details and explores at length 11 cases that took place.

The diligence came due. Cuomo’s stated reasons for not stepping down included the need to continue facing tough ongoing challenges for the sake of the state. But there’s no confidence from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , eleven Democrat New Yorkers in the House of Representatives, various state-level assembly members , and Mayor Bill de Blasio .

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza predicted Monday that the 35 words from the investigators will “almost certainly” end Cuomo’s political career: “We, the investigators appointed to […]