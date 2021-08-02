As pro-life supporters looked on, a woman suffered a serious medical emergency on July 30, 2021, at the Manhattan Planned Parenthood, located at 26 Bleecker Street in New York City.

This is the 32 nd known abortion-related emergency documented at this Planned Parenthood facility in just the past five years.

Photographs of a black woman as she was brought out of the Planned Parenthood facility on a gurney and loaded into a Mount Sinai Hospital ambulance were provided to Operation Rescue by Kathryn Jean Lopez, editor-at-large of National Review . Lopez has been joining the pro-life presence at the Manhattan Planned Parenthood and has referenced her often-heartbreaking experiences there in numerous columns.

“Even though ambulance visits to the Manhattan Planned Parenthood have become all too common, we cannot afford to become desensitized to the human tragedy each one of these abortion emergencies represent,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “Each time an ambulance arrives at an abortion facility, it represents a dead child and a wounded, traumatized mother. The effects of these tragedies reverberate through families and eventually throughout all of society. These are avoidable tragedies that are essentially sanctioned by the City and State of New York.”

According to Lopez, the ambulance […]