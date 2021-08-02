On Monday, the American Olympic Female Soccer team, led by captain Megan Rapinoe, was defeated by Canada and thus lost the chance to take Olympic gold. The blow caused many an American to seemingly celebrate the defeat of our team, even against our pale syrup-slurping neighbors up north, eh. Which to the naked eye, could be deemed unpatriotic.

Lest anyone think I’m straw-manning, some examples: I support watching Megan Rapinoe lose. They kneeled. They shouldn’t represent America. — Nick Adams (@Nick Adams) 1627902028.0 Wow. The women’s soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING… https://t.co/8fjLtEEiMd — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret) 1627905516.0 The Canadians aren’t American. But neither are they anti-American. That’s why we’re cheering their defeat of the US… https://t.co/UWZ0eXi9OA — Dinesh D’Souza (@Dinesh D’Souza) 1627938985.0 I do love it when Megan Rapinoe loses because even though she’s ON Team America, she’s not FOR Team America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SVBR2JxkqF — Lavern Spicer (@Lavern Spicer) 1627913221.0 All these AmEriCan PaTriOtS celebrating team USA’s loss in the olympics simply because Megan Rapinoe is a proudly g… https://t.co/JKsak7boga — Peter Lee李慕平, SPT (@Peter Lee李慕平, SPT) […]