14 members of Congress sent a letter on July 30th to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci—who has stated “vaccines can do better than nature” —requesting information and correspondence regarding potential effective solutions in combating COVID-19, including the alternative treatments Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. The letter, which seeks communications from Fauci and other stakeholders in the virology community, addresses the Congress members’ concerns that powerful strategies in fighting the pandemic may have been overlooked. The letter points out that on Apr. 8, 2020, Fauci and his colleague Amanda Coleman received an email from Israeli medical expert Dr. Josh Backon offering links to studies and a suggestion for “ 3 potent antiviral agents, cheap and readily available, that may prevent viral shedding. No viral shedding? No infectivity.” Backon added, “The concept is that EVERYONE should take these items” to combat COVID-19 . Backon followed up eight days later, saying, “Continue to ignore me.” He received a response declaring, “You are not being ignored. The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute will take a look at this.” Hmm. I’ve been calling ivermectin a “safety net” for the vaccines for many months. Apparently quite prescient. Trust the […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker