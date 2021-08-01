Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz called out a professor and writer who made fun of a blind man seated in the front row of his Florida Man Freedom Tour in Brevard County, Florida, on Friday.
In a now deleted tweet, Michael Leppert, on the faculty at the Kelley School, wrote of the blind man: “I love the look of that young man in the front row. He’s mad—but can’t figure why. Come on Matt, give him a hug.”
That young man, Gaetz, said, is blind, and was sitting in “in the front row so he could listen.” Gaetz tagged the schools where Leppert teaches to bring their attention to his insensitive comment on Friday. . @IUONeillSchool @KelleySchool :Your faculty @MichaelLeppert reacted to my speaking tour today by making fun of a blind person who sat in the front row so he could listen.How should we think about the fact that he advertises his association w you while smearing the disabled? pic.twitter.com/XMzkRBIp2B — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 31, 2021 “Congressman Gaetz does not believe that the academic institutions tied to Michael Leppert should stay silent as he advertises his association with them while making fun of the disabled,” a spokesperson for Gaetz told […]
