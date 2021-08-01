OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t onboard with the rest of his party’s call to eliminate the filibuster – not even as a one-time exception to the longstanding rule. Although the rule is complicated, it effectively prevents a simple majority of senators from passing legislation without the approval of their counterparts.

Efforts to eliminate the filibuster rule come following the Republicans’ refusal to play ball with the Democrats on passing their voting rights bill, and stalling on the more recent bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is key to the Biden agenda.

Speaking to CNN’s State of the Union, Manchin said that he “can’t imagine” supporting making a single exception to the rule to pass the Democrats’ wide-ranging elections and campaign finance reform bill. The bill remains a top priority for both the Biden administration and the Democrats. “I can’t imagine a carve-out,” the moderate Democratic senator said on “State of the Union” when asked if he could back such an effort, Fox News reported .

As detailed by Fox News, the filibuster – a longstanding tradition – requires 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to advance a bill, and effectively allows a […]