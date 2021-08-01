The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on Friday showing that nearly three quarters of people in Massachusetts who tested positive for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated against the virus. CDC Releases New Data

The data also found that fully vaccinated people who get infected with coronavirus carry as much of it in their nose as unvaccinated people, and can easily spread it to others.

“This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement obtained by CNBC . “The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”

This came days after the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated Americans all over the country start wearing masks indoors again. This reversed the course of a prior guidance from the CDC stating that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks inside.

Walensky explained earlier in the week that while the delta variant of COVID-19 will hit unvaccinated individuals harder, vaccinated people can carry […]