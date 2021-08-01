amanda knox matt damon stillwater NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Knox is speaking out about her name being associated with the new film “Stillwater,” saying any connection rips off “my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation.”

“Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, Allison, played by Abigail Breslin. She has been convicted and imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend in Marseille, in a case that has generated lurid headlines. Knox is never named on screen, but in interviews the filmmakers have noted her sensational case was an initial jumping off point for the script.

In tweets and an essay on the site Medium, Knox called out various publications and director Tom McCarthy for using her name to promote the movie. She wrote that his “fictionalized version of me is just the tabloid conspiracy guiltier version of me.”

“Does my name belong to me? Does my face? What about my life? My story? Why is my name used to refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, and story without my consent,” she wrote.

Knox was the subject […]