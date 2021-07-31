Broadway theaters will require all patrons to show proof of vaccination in order to attend shows, while patrons will also be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

The Broadway League made the announcement in a Friday press release . “[T]he owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021,” the release said.

“Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations,” the announcement continued.

League President Charlotte St. Claire said the new pan-Broadway policy “makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety.”

Exceptions will be made “for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination,” the release noted, stating that in those cases a negative COVID test would have to be presented at the time of admission.