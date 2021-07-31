The spa has been the site of violent Antifa clashes with law enforcement, reporters documenting the protests, and street preachers who oppose the spa for allegedly allowing a transgender individual’s male genitals to be exposed to women and girls in the spa’s female section last month. Trans BLM band Y.G.S.L.R.H. S.T.F.U.T. is performing live today outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. The spa has been the staging ground for violent antifa clashes against those who oppose the spa for allegedly allowing a person with a penis to be nude around women & girls. pic.twitter.com/vstn4Zwi0O — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2021 Trans non-binary punk bank Y.G.S.L.R.H. S.T.F.U.T. also known as “YOU GUYS SUCK LIKE REAL HARD. SHUT THE F— UP. THANKS.” staged the “takeover performance for trans rights” outside the Wi Spa. “We must support and protect our trans siblings at all costs!!” the event’s graphic for the “Queerpocalypse” reads. “LA is our city, not the fascist’s! QUEERS BASH BACK,” the band wrote on Instagram while promoting the “protest performance.” Queers Bash Back imagery is taken from the “Bash Back!” […]

