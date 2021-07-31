ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist and senior adviser to Donald Trump, Jr., railed against the Biden administration’s reversal on the Chinese coronavirus — ushering in new mandates and hinting that lockdowns could be in the future — and warned Republicans that “COVID authoritarianism” is the “biggest fight in front of us” as Democrats continue to seek more power.

“It’s almost been a year and a half of these crazy COVID authoritarian restrictions, and if you remember, when Joe Biden was running for president, he ran on being the guy who would end this pandemic,” Surabian said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday . US President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 29, 2021, as he travels to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland where First Lady Jill Biden is having a medical procedure. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Surabian briefly walked through Biden’s inconsistencies, as the then-presidential hopeful insinuated on the campaign trail that lockdowns remained on the table, only to backtrack after […]