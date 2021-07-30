President Biden was giving a press briefing on wildfires on Friday, when he made an impossible claim that has to be seen to be believed. Watch: “You know, I come from the state of Delaware,” Biden said . “We had more acreage burn last year than the state of Delaware and Maryland combined. Combined.”

Of course, this is literally impossible. Delaware couldn’t have more acreage burnt than the combined acreage burnt in Delaware and Maryland combined. He didn’t just say it, he emphasized it. As a reminder, this is the President of the United States we are talking about. Americans are turning to him for information and leadership on the wildfires that are wreaking havoc in California and other states.

Also ridiculous, Biden blamed the wildfires on “climate change,” rather than the lack of sound forestry practices like clearing old growth forests, which states like California have been restricting for years.

“Fire season, traditionally, lasts through October,” Biden said. “But with climate change — climate change driving the dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought — we’re seeing wildfires in greater intensity that move with more speed, la- — you know, and lasts well beyond traditional months — the traditional months […]