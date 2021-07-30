Fox News invited Sergeant Manuel Casas of the La Joya Police Department to report on the active cases of COVID-19 among migrants. He says he knows of COVID-positive migrants who crossed the border, some knowing already that they were positive, to stay in a local hotel in La Joya. But, he doesn’t know how many.

“The ones that we came across told us they were positive,” Casas reported from the border.

But, they only found them after the fact. No one had warned them that COVID-positive visitors were coming. “We did not know this. No one told the city of La Joya. No one told the police department that these people were here. And no one told us that these people were possibly ill,” La Joya Sgt. Manuel Casas told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. Host Dana Perino asked if he would like to see a pause in Biden’s current open door immigration policy. “That’s what we’re looking for,” Casas responded. “We’re looking for transparency. For us to be able to know what is going on. If this is happening, how do we let the community know if we’re in the dark about this?”

