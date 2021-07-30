The powers-that-be know there are four stages to achieve universal vaccinations in America. Each step is more draconian than the last. Sadly, we’re only entering step two, which means it’s going to get much worse in the future if we don’t stop this nonsense now.

The first stages is currently in progress: Incentives . They knew many would get vaccinated because they truly believe it makes them safer. Others needed a bit of a push, whether that’s free beer at a pub or a chance to win money. In recent weeks, they’ve made the vaccines more appealing by offering special little perks to those who can prove they’ve been jabbed.

While stage one continues, stage two is just ramping up: Threats . The unvaccinated will lose their jobs. The unvaccinated will not be able to travel or go to the store. The unvaccinated will be ridiculed. It’s with this last portion of the stage, what some are calling the “peer pressure portion,” in which the emotional toll from friends, family, and even strangers will pressure us to get vaccinated.

To that end, the U.S. Surgeon General just added a new motivation for the vaccinated to keep pressuring the unvaccinated. According to The […]