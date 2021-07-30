<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For many Christians and Conservatives, the past year and a half of this COVID-19 “pandemic” has been eye-opening, to say the least. If you would’ve told me that our government would have illegally commanded churches to stop gathering together for church and thousand of pastors across the country would comply, I would’ve said you’re crazy. Unfortunately, I’d be wrong.

What we’ve witnessed throughout these COVID-19 lockdowns is a willingness and even an eagerness to go along with whatever we are told on TV. If an expert who works for the government said that unless everyone opens their windows and turns their air conditioning on, the earth is going to burn because of global warming… I honestly think we’d have millions of people obeying orders.

Pastors, however, should know better. But then again, I would argue that most church leaders are not that well-versed in Scripture. Instead, they are trained in entrepreneurship, marketing, social media and being a good motivational speaker. So when the Globalist Cabal demands that churches close while liquor stores and strip clubs stay open, our churches should’ve simply ignored those requests.

Instead, we’ve not only seen pastors close their churches, often times improperly citing Romans 13, but we’ve seen them actively push the Leftist propaganda from their pulpits. As we explained in our book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, the Left knows that they just have to compromise the pastors, and then they’ll push their propaganda all day long.

With this understanding, Dustin Faulkner and I took a deep dive into what church is supposed to be vs what it is today. Today, we see Evangelical Churches as nothing more than a performance on Sundays and a bunch of programs scattered throughout the week. It’s not a church family, it’s a business and we are the consumers.

If we look at the book of Acts, however, we see a much different vision for the church. The early church met in homes, had meals together… lived life together. It was a family, not a business. The modern day church has lost that focus, and we are seeing the serious ramifications play out before our eyes.

Had we been gathering together in smaller numbers, possibly even meeting in churches, we’d be a much stronger community. We’d have each others’ back. We’d be able to maneuver these waters in a more biblical fashion instead of being restricted because of our tax-exempt status.

Plus, there’s something about gathering together in person and making those personal connections. I’ve worked with Dustin for years building The GateKeepers and now Freedom First Network. However, we met in person for the first time at Matt Couch’s Faith & Freedoms Conference a couple months ago. You can build a better bond through in-person conversation than you ever can through a screen.

God seemed to know what He was talking about when He commanded the church to “let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:24-25)

Make sure you checkout Dustin’s two shows. Battlefront: SouthGate is his show here on The GateKeepers, and then Battlefront: Fronline is exclusively over on Freedom First Network. Follow him on Twitter at @dloydfaulk.

He also co-authored two books with me, which you can get in our online bookstore. In the book Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement, Dustin confronted the issue of Illegal Immigration from a Biblical Perspective. In the book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, he exposed the corrupt and sinister plot to use The Gospel Coalition to compromise church leaders everywhere. Or you can get both as a bundle pack to save some money. Use code JEFF for 10% off of either of these books in The GK Store.

