Joe Biden has made a number of “inaccurate” claims throughout his political career, but this week, Biden set a new mark. While touring a Mack truck facility in Pennsylvania, Biden claimed that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.” There’s just one problem… he didn’t. When asked about this incredible claim, White House staffers were left scrambling. One White House spokesperson replied that at one time Biden was a passenger in an 18-wheeler. That’s the best the White House can offer?

The mayor of Washington DC who supported defunding the police now wants to fund them. Plus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says covid-infected border crossers should stay at the border.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

