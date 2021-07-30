A loosely legal eviction moratorium put into place by the CDC ends Saturday night. Congress failed to even put forth a lukewarm effort to extend it as only they could before adjourning for a six-week vacation. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made an outrageous claim on her way out the door.

Jack Posobiec from Human Events noticed.

According to CNN:

It’s unclear why, if the deadline had been known for weeks, Democratic leaders were scrambling to get the extension passed with little more than a day before the deadline.

“We only learned of this yesterday,” Pelosi told reporters Friday evening after the failed vote. “There was not enough time to socialize it within our caucus as well as to build a consensus necessary.”

“We will not forget this issue; we expect to be back here in the relatively near future,” Hoyer added.

The moratorium had been extended until July 31 and allowed to stand by the Supreme Court with the understanding that only Congress could act on future extensions. This isn’t new. It wasn’t miraculously revealed to Pelosi or any members of Congress yesterday. The end of the moratorium and the mandate that only Congress could extend it has been known for weeks.

Pelosi feigned ignorance based on being so busy having a show on the floor regarding the January 6th Capitol breach. While most Americans care less about what happened at the Capitol than they do about the Summer 2020 Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots, Pelosi and the Democrats have tried desperately to make it appear to be the only important topic of the moment. It’s no wonder she completely forgot about the millions of Americans who now face eviction next week.

For the record, I am not in favor of the moratorium itself. The CDC overstepped its boundaries in the first place and it’s up to the states to distribute funds to landlords if they so choose. If Pelosi had simply said, “We did not act to extend the moratorium because it’s harming the economy and forcing landlords to suffer unnecessarily,” then it could have been one of the very rare moments I agreed with her. Instead, she essentially admitted she forgot, too busy with January 6th stuff to focus on the people who are about to suffer.

Beyond the admission that she either forgot or lied about forgetting, Pelosi also tried to pass the buck to the CDC. The problem is she can’t; the Supreme Court ruling last month was very clear that Congress, not the CDC, needed to act if there was to be another extension. According to Daily Wire:

Pelosi is now reportedly pressing for an extension that would go until October 18th, but it is unclear if it will be passed before the House of Representatives leaves for its August recess.

“I think this is something that we’ll work out. It isn’t about any more money — the money is there, resting in localities and governors’ offices across the country,” Pelosi said Friday morning during a news briefing in the Capitol. “So we would like the CDC to expand the moratorium. That’s where it can be done.”

The Supreme Court, however, recently ruled differently on the subject.

Last month, a Supreme Court order permitted the moratorium to continue until the end of July. In his opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its existing statutory authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium.”

“Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds, I vote at this time to deny the application to vacate the District Court’s stay of its order,” he added.

He noted that “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”

Knowing that the “oops” excuse wasn’t going to be good for them and that passing the buck wouldn’t fly, Democrats attempted one final optics move without any hope of it actually fixing the situation. Just before adjourning, they attempted to pass an extension by unanimous consent which, as they knew, was impossible. According to CNN:

Democratic leaders scrambled throughout the day Friday to try and find enough votes to extend the moratorium beyond the July 31 deadline to no avail. Just after 6 p.m. ET on Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attempted to pass a bill to extend the eviction moratorium by unanimous consent, but it was rejected by Republicans. The House adjourned shortly thereafter.

Why even try when they knew it had no chance? Because as CNN and others will likely report, the Democrats “tried” but the Republicans blocked it. Yes, they’re going to say this failure by the Democrat-controlled House is actually the Republicans’ fault and anyone who gets evicted should turn their anger towards the GOP.

You have to admit, they’re bold with their deceit.

As noted earlier, I’ve been against the moratorium from the beginning. If DC wants to help, they could streamline the distribution of funds they’ve already allocated and in many cases already provisioned for the states. Knowing the deadline was coming, this should have been done weeks ago. But hey, at least they’re on top of the January 6 riots, right?

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have no interest in helping the estimated 12 million renters who now face eviction because she forgot to do her job. The midterm elections are too far off to concern Queen Nancy.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit