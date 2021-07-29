Chip Roy has been going after Pelosi with an absolute vengeance lately and if you thought he was done, you’re sadly mistaken.

Roy took to the House Floor and went on a massive rant over Pelosi and the Dems concerns with mask mandates while we have a huge crisis at our southern border.

How can the media and the Dems expect Americans to take anything they say seriously, while they have the border open and people pouring across?

If this situation was so dire and serious, Joe’s Handlers would have shut down the border…they didn’t – as a matter of fact, it’s a free-for-all, so that tells me, they’re not really serious.

You can watch the video below: . @ChipRoyTX : “We have a crisis at our border. And we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the People’s House!… I can’t execute my Constitutional duty unless I wear a mask. Well, which is it? Vaccines or masks? The vaccines work or they don’t work…!” pic.twitter.com/gHRouWLzQx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2021 Believe it or not, Roy still had plenty to say and gave the Dems another earful on Tucker’s show.

Here’s what he had to say: . @RepChipRoy has had enough of the […]