Melinda Thybault, the Founder of The Moral Outcry Petition, has gathered 539,108 Signers of The Moral Outcry Petition. See www.themoraloutcry.com .

Her brief has been filed in the Mississippi abortion case (Dobbs, et al v. Jackson, et al. Supreme Court Docket number 19-1392) asking the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Petition and Brief argue Roe should be reversed on five new grounds. The Mississippi law bans abortion after 15 weeks.

One: The Court’s abortion cases constitute a crime against humanity.

Two: Abortion Hurts Women.

Three: There is a new, better alternative to abortion through Safe Haven laws, which eliminates all reliance interest. Under Safe Haven Laws in all 50 states, no woman now has to take care of an unwanted child if she does not desire or is not able to do so. She can relinquish the child at a designated safe place, at no cost to her, within a designated time period after birth. If she is low income, the state Medicaid in every state will pay for her medical care and delivery. See www.nationalsafehavenalliance.org .

Four: Millions of women are waiting to adopt newborn children.Five: New scientific evidence, including in vitro […]