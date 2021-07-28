The world economy now operates on a ships vs serfs economic model.
The U.S. Economy is based on ships delivering parts and widgets to our shores. China is serf-based, but it is failing from the other side of the pond.
The Chinese announcement of the “ Clean Plate Club ” should be the key to our entire foreign policy. Unfortunately, the ‘crats have little insight into the situation and so we will muddle along as usual. This program underlines the frailty of our dependence on China as a labor source.
The Chinese are desperate to remove attention from their failing governmental/economic model. As mentioned before, it is a quite dangerous circumstance because a politician will do anything to avoid the chop. Basing decisions on governmental statistics is subsumed with reasons for misrepresentation. There is no reason to believe any governmental statistic, and certainly not a Chinese one.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development reports that one-third of all global trade passes through the South China Sea. China’s per capita income has grown from about $500 in 1970 to about $12k today . Trade with the U.S. is critical for China financially, while their dependence on our food crops is growing daily.
China […]
Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com
