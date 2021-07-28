AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool In case you’ve missed it, Governor Gavin Newsom has been having a hissy fit of massive proportions, channeling his inner gay Queen in the bitchiest of ways. Like the Wizard when Toto pulled back the curtain, Newsom’s doddering, aged, and gaslighting self has been exposed. Not only has he compared Californians who have chosen not to get the vaccine to drunk drivers , but he squared off with GA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Flame Thrower) and lost. To top it off, he’s being called on more hypocrisy by allowing his oldest scion Hunter to gallivant around basketball camp maskless , when the CA Dept of Health has required children to wear masks at summer camps. Newsom’s team belatedly coming around to the possibility that sending his kids to Camp French Laundry may have been another in a string of unforced errors. https://t.co/iVxXcp2q6Q — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 27, 2021 Suffice to say, Hair Gel is having a bad week, and it’s not even Wednesday.

I’m confident that this poll was the straw that scratched the Diva’s back.

As Newsweek reports : The poll, conducted by the University of California , Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies with support […]