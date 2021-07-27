AP Photo/Tony Dejak Former President Donald J. Trump has made his selection in the all-important race for attorney general in Texas.
Despite current Land Commissioner George P. Bush handing out these widely panned koozies at his AG campaign kick-off party in June: I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says “this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him” – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021 Trump has enthusiastically endorsed incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton in the all-important Republican primary. “It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening. “Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!” The former president held the endorsement back while posing with Bush recently for a photo. The endorsement going the other way must come as a shock to whoever convinced the commissioner to hand out those ill-advised koozies.
Trump’s endorsement will matter. His approval rating […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
