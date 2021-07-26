Reading Time: 5 minutes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The most prominent free speech protections come from the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. But folks seem to forget is that these protections only protect individuals from federal and state action (the Fourteenth Amendment applies the First Amendment to the states).

As a general rule, “free speech” does not protect individuals from censorship by a private entity, such as churches, employers or social media companies. This gives social media companies like Twitter and Facebook the right to create their own rules that can restrict the speech of its users in any way it sees fit.

I have no problem with that-until the government begins to yank the strings of these “independents.” Then we end up with de facto government censorship and manipulation on a scale that would make Stalin and Lenin proud. All the while hearing the bleating of “private companies have to right to edit however they see fit.” And they do-problems that when the government is making “suggestions’ then the companies are not really private anymore.

Jen Psaki (White House press secretary) actually confirmed on Thursday what skeptical conservatives and some civil libertarians have been squealing for years: that the […]