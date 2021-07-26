Mayor Jimmy Matta of Burien, Wash. falsely claimed on Friday that he and other city council candidates were targets of a hate crime after yard signs appeared in public areas advocating against progressive candidates, of which he is one.

The signs read, “SEATTLE POLITICS ARE BAD FOR BURIEN,” and had the BLM fist logo on them. The signs also said, “VOTE AGAINST,” then listed the names of local progressive candidates Jimmy Matta, Hugo Garcia, Sarah Moore and Marxist candidate Krystal Marx. SS logo compared with the yard sign Matta falsely claimed that the symbols on the signs represent white supremacy. He believes the lighting bolts on the sign are “Nazi” symbols , though they in no way resemble the SS logo. Meanwhile, the BLM fist has been a symbol of progressive causes. Yard sign in question compared with BLM fist logo seen in ‘autonomous zone’ in Seattle and BLM promotional material The Burien City Council has been often criticized for emulating the failed, progressive policies of Seattle lawmakers, which have led to increased crime and homelessness.

Matta told KIRO 7 that these signs are an attack against he and his fellow candidates’ nationalities and identities. “Burien is 54,000 residents. 42 percent […]