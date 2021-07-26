By Lawrence Sellin and Anna Chen China’s biowarfare military-civilian research fusion and how it links to U.S. research centers.

China’s massive biowarfare program operates at three levels.

There is a core secret military level composed of military research centers and hospitals.

The second level includes all universities and “civilian” research centers, like the Wuhan Institute of Virology because in China there is no difference between military and civilian research.

The fusion of military and civilian research was mandated by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Thirteenth Five Year Plan in 2016.That second level allows the core secret military level to access knowledge and skills from the third level of China’s biowarfare program, international universities and research centers, particularly those in the United States.Since the 1990s, scientists with direct and indirect connections with China’s biowarfare program have been coming to the U.S. in a process we call “scientific chain migration.”The first wave of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) or CCP-sponsored scientists would establish themselves in U.S. research laboratories, then inviting their colleagues.Today, there are an […]