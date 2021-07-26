Joe Biden returned to the White House Sunday and, as usual, had the boot-licking media waiting for him.

As he approached the press area, a reporter asked him about his opinion on reconciliation and amnesty. Biden responded with gibberish.

Video:

TRENDING: Thousands of Patriots Attend Trump Speech in Phoenix – Crowd Circles the Arena – ‘Trump Won’ Banner Dropped from Balcony (Video) Asked about amnesty in Democrats’ reckless spending spree, Joe Biden responds with gibberish and doesn’t rule it out. pic.twitter.com/QzQw79kCGU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2021 It’s obvious to anyone that this guy isn’t fit for the job. Even the former WH doctor under Obama and Trump called out his cognitive decline. He recently predicted that Biden would be impeached or removed by the 25th amendment.

Just remember, this geriatric Chinese puppet is in charge of the nuclear codes. Oof.