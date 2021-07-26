It’s not exactly a secret that Joe Biden’s mental health is on the decline. After numerous episodes of bizarre outbursts, nonsensical rambling, and inappropriate behavior, former President Obama’s ex-doctor is speaking out. Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat “defund the police” policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about “sucking blood out of kids.” He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!

Dr. Ronnie Jackson is currently a Texas Republican congressman for the state’s 13th district. Dr. Jackson was referring to Biden’s deflection of a question on ‘defunding the police’ with a bizarre claim that Q Anon purportedly believes. “Are there people in the Democratic Party who want to defund the police?” a reporter asked.

“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” he retorted.

“I’m not sure,” the reporter replied as Biden walked away.

