It’s not exactly a secret that Joe Biden’s mental health is on the decline. After numerous episodes of bizarre outbursts, nonsensical rambling, and inappropriate behavior, former President Obama’s ex-doctor is speaking out. Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat “defund the police” policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about “sucking blood out of kids.” He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!
pic.twitter.com/ot3ZwUc2Bf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 24, 2021 “Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat ‘defund the police’ policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about ‘sucking blood out of kids’,” Dr. Jackson said. “He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”
Dr. Ronnie Jackson is currently a Texas Republican congressman for the state’s 13th district. Dr. Jackson was referring to Biden’s deflection of a question on ‘defunding the police’ with a bizarre claim that Q Anon purportedly believes. “Are there people in the Democratic Party who want to defund the police?” a reporter asked.
“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” he retorted.
“I’m not sure,” the reporter replied as Biden walked away.
