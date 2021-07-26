Radical leftist billionaire George Soros poured $1 million into a political action committee (PAC) that supports the Defund the Police movement even though violent crime is skyrocketing throughout the country right now.
Soros granted a million dollars to the Color Of Change PAC, according to Federal Election Commission files obtained by the Washington Free Beacon .
This group defines itself as the country’s largest online racial justice organization “focused on building Black political power, uplifting Black voices, and celebrating Black joy.” I bet you never heard of them.
Color of Change president Rashad Robinson has said that he doesn’t just want to defund the police, he wants them abolished all together. He’s nuts.
“Policing is a violent institution that must end,” Robinson said . “We imagine a country where there is enough money to educate our children, care for our sick and feed those who are financially unstable. Defunding the police allows for this vision.”
It’s funny that most black people disagree with him because they like police in their neighborhood going after bad guys.Robinson was all in when the bar scene in Star Wars, otherwise known as the Minnesota City Council, said they wanted to disband the city’s police department back in June […]
Read the whole story at djhjmedia.com
