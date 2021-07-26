An explosive new report reveals that as Vice President, Joe Biden kept numerous private email addresses and used those addresses to forward and receive government emails.

Using Aliases like “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB ware,” then Vice President Biden sent and received emails from government accounts thereby mixing official and family business. (Story continues below.) Indeed, according to Fox, a review of Hunter Biden’s laptop found that for four weeks in 2016, one of Biden’s assistants in his official office of the Vice Presidency of the United States, sent Joe Biden his official government daily schedule to his private email address (Robert Peters)…and copied Hunter Biden.

According to the report , “in one email from Flynn to Joe, aka Robersons Peters, on May 26, 2016, and copied to Hunter, the schedule includes ‘8:45am prep for 9am phonemail with Pres Poroshenko.’”

President Victor Poroshenko was the President of Ukraine at the time. Hunter Biden, meanwhile, was sitting on the board of a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma Holdings for $83,333 a month.

State department officials say they tried to address the conflict of interest directly with the Vice President at the time. Given that he was in charge of Ukraine policy, his […]