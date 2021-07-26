A man carries a gun as he walks during a march in support of vote counting after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A reader who wishes to remain anonymous writes . . .

Are Americans preparing for a civil war? I hear this question raised by people who have heard of the unprecedented number of private purchases of weapons and ammunition currently underway in the United States. This is compounded by a belief that some individuals are accumulating so much of this stuff that the weapons/ammunition supply chain can’t keep up with the demand. To me, this hoarding (especially of ammunition) is partially confirmed by comments I read here on TTAG.

My short answer to the question is: Some may be preparing for a civil war, but I cannot and will not. Indeed, the very thought of civil war gives me a cold chill and impels me to plead for peace. Here’s why . . . When Americans think of civil war, they think of what has been otherwise known as The War Between the States, which was an unqualified disaster. But the American Civil War was an organized conflict between […]