Former President Donald Trump took aim at Critical Race Theory during his speech at the “Protect Our Elections Rally” hosted by Turning Point Action on Saturday night.

Trump asserted that the Marxist teachings have "no place in our country" and slammed it as "flagrant racism." "We shouldn't be apologizing to the world," he said. "We're apologizing for America, just like Obama apologized. Remember, he apologized. They should be apologizing to America for what they've done to it. That's who I think should be apologizing to." "The Biden administration's 'America last' philosophy … is also making a mockery of our country right here at home," he continued. "Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order pushing toxic, critical race theory into our children's schools and into our military. How about our military? This poisonous left-wing doctrine is flagrant racism, plain and simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our military and no place in our country."

Biden signed an executive order rescinding Trump’s order to restrict the federal government and its contractors […]