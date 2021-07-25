SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and promotes domestic violence, could not even deliver a ratings win with its Joe Biden town hall.

“CNN[LOL]’s heavily promoted town hall event with President Biden failed to resonate with Americans on Wednesday night, as it got thumped by Fox News and even finished with a smaller audience than MSNBC,” Fox News reported .

“The CNN[LOL] Biden town hall, moderated by Don Lemon, averaged only 1.5 million viewers from 8-9:30 p.m. ET, while Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during the same time period,” Fox adds. “MSNBC averaged 1.6 million sets of eyeballs, which pushed CNN’s chat with the president to last place among relevant cable news stations.”

CNNLOL snags the president of the United States for a 90-minute town hall and still comes in last place.

Fox did the math and reports that Fox beat this stupid town hall by a “staggering 83 percent.”

Lol.This is not only a reminder of how much America hates and distrusts CNNLOL, but of just how little excitement there is for His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who’s going through a fast mental fade as he stumbles about like Mr. Magoo creating hyperinflation, high gas […]