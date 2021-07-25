“What’s sauce for the goose,” my grandmother liked to say, “is sauce for the gander.” What’s good for you is good for them. What’s good for them is good for you. Applying this to free speech is one of the beliefs that make America work.

The Left doesn’t understand this. Much of it, anyway. So says one of America’s leading leftwing writers, writing in America’s leading leftwing journal. “The left’s new enthusiasm for getting bad books taken off the shelves is a mistake,” Katha Pollitt writes in Dissent . “It’s in everyone’s interest, but especially the left’s, to have as broad a discourse as possible.” Pragmatic Pollitt

She’s writing in a forum the socialist journal hosted in its summer issue . It includes an academic rationalization for restricting other people’s speech. Another writer argues that free speech won’t stop “fascists.” They must be “de-platformed.” A third describes all the problems with free speech and proposes it as the best response to its own problems. The last (besides Pollitt’s) argues that the left always believed in free debate and must keep doing so.

All worth reading, if you’re interested in the subject. Even the first two raise difficult questions we have to […]