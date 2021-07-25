The far-left has a new, favorite buzzword: PRAXIS. Glenn explains the meaning, how it holds the secret to Marxism, and why it’s time conservatives ‘be kind’ to our liberal friends (and learn the difference between liberals and the ‘far-left’ too).

One word can change every constellation

In the video starting around the 3 min mark, Glenn Beck talks about a topic that we have been trying to get across to the pro-freedom community for years. We need to distinguish between those who truly believe in liberty – Liberals as the label implies, and those who are authoritarians at heart.

Anti-liberty Leftists have always weaponized the language to the point that no one even notices it anymore. Thus, they have self-contradictory terms like fascism or critical race theory to confuse every issue. It’s the old game of authoritarianism, make up a new term with a vague definition and then change the meaning on the fly to keep everyone guessing. Making it appear that the authoritarians are the ‘intellectual titans’ of the age.

In the video, Glenn Beck relates the idea that one word can change every constellation. In this case, it’s the incessant deception of the labels the anti-liberty Left applies to itself. A deception that we on the pro-freedom right mistakenly play along with whenever we are undisciplined in our speech.

Anti-liberty Leftists aren’t liberals by any stretch of the imagination

To say that we have tried to repeatedly make this point year after year would be an understatement. At times we have felt like a voice in the wilderness. However, over time others have joined in the chorus.

Making it clear, these are just some of the articles that have been written, trying to make and amplify the point:

The Bottom Line – Stop conflating Anti-liberty Leftists and Liberals

One of the most evil and pernicious aspects of cancel culture is to isolate people so they don’t speak out. This is so it is taken that everyone goes along with the socialist national agenda of the anti-liberty Left. Silence is assumed acquiescence. This works perfectly with the way the authoritarians manipulate the language to their advantage.

What is even worse is when we on the pro-freedom Right buy into what the anti-liberty left is doing to the language. An undisciplined word salad in labeling the enemies of liberty on the left only serves to help them deceive everyone else, for two reasons. One, it inflates their numbers and keeps true liberals in the sphere of the authoritarians, and two, as always it creates a false impression of the left that they support liberty when they clearly do not.

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer

