Caligula once proclaimed that he wished that all of Rome had but one neck . Recent events have proven that even a deranged Roman emperor can sometimes be right — figuratively, it must emphasized, in this case. When your enemies gather everything they have in an untenable position like rats in a barrel, you can inflict upon them a decisive public relations catastrophe. More than a hundred left-wing academic departments around the world have just presented supporters of the Middle East’s only democracy with one collective ideological neck by spewing anti-Israel hate propaganda while using the names of their universities and professional organizations, and without any disclaimers I can see. American Thinker readers can help encourage the organizations to repudiate and disown this propaganda to give the entire anti-Israel and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement a lasting black eye.

Recall that ” cancel culture ,” for which there should be zero tolerance to the extent that cancelers should themselves be unemployable risks to organizational cohesion and performance, relates to pressuring an employer to take action against an employee for things the latter says or publishes while not representing the employer. Employers do, however, have the absolute right to control […]