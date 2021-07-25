Caligula once proclaimed that he wished that all of Rome had but one neck . Recent events have proven that even a deranged Roman emperor can sometimes be right — figuratively, it must emphasized, in this case. When your enemies gather everything they have in an untenable position like rats in a barrel, you can inflict upon them a decisive public relations catastrophe. More than a hundred left-wing academic departments around the world have just presented supporters of the Middle East’s only democracy with one collective ideological neck by spewing anti-Israel hate propaganda while using the names of their universities and professional organizations, and without any disclaimers I can see. American Thinker readers can help encourage the organizations to repudiate and disown this propaganda to give the entire anti-Israel and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement a lasting black eye.
Recall that ” cancel culture ,” for which there should be zero tolerance to the extent that cancelers should themselves be unemployable risks to organizational cohesion and performance, relates to pressuring an employer to take action against an employee for things the latter says or publishes while not representing the employer. Employers do, however, have the absolute right to control […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker