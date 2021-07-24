St. Louis, MO – A murder victim’s mother said she was outraged to learn St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Garner’s office struck a lenient plea deal with her son’s accused killer and never bothered to contact her about the status of the case.

Dr. Shirley Washington-Cobb said she had been told the case was going to trial, KSDK reported.

She said she was preparing to head to St. Louis from her home in Texas approximately one week ago when she decided to call Garner’s office to confirm the date of the hearing and her planned victim impact statement. That’s when she learned the attorney handling the case had quit and that the new prosecutor planned to ask the judge for a lenient plea deal, KSDK reported.

“Had I not called on my own that day by chance, I would have never known this was happening,” Washington-Cobb told the news outlet.

Washington-Cobb’s son, Dwight Washington, was beaten to death near the Enterprise Center in February of 2020, KSDK reported.

Investigators said he was stuck multiple times while on the ground, leaving him with a broken jaw, a broken eye socket, and a fracture to the back of his skull, KMOV reported.Police arrested Washington’s acquaintance, Jarmond […]