Two top Arizona officials this week are squaring off over efforts to investigate and potentially prosecute voter fraud throughout the state, prolonging a months-long battle launched amid widespread reports of irregularities during the 2020 election.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs this week responded to a request for voter fraud evidence from State GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich by suggesting that Brnovich investigate a state GOP representative who has been criticized for alleged improper use of campaign funds.

Brnovich’s office had written Hobbs earlier this month pointing out that her office had submitted no referrals for illegal voting activity from the past two election cycles, a markedly rare occurrence in the state.

“This is the first time in over a decade the AGO has received no referrals from the Secretary of State regarding double voting,” the letter read, according to a copy obtained by the Arizona Republic .

The letter also reportedly indicated Brnovich’s intent to investigate an alleged election pressure campaign run by Trump officials that Hobbs’s office had asked the attorney general to look into.

In a sharp response this week from the Hobbs camp, state Election Services Director Sambo Dul urged Brnovich’s office to mount an investigation into […]