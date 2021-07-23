Texas Governor Greg Abbott has let at least two Democrat lawmakers strut back into Texas after abdicating the vote without any consequences after publicly boasting that he would arrest them if they returned and did not perform their duties.

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said last week after Democrats fled the state.

However, it appears that Abbott was yet again just paying lip service for the media headlines. At least two Democrats who fled the state have reportedly returned, and there have been no consequences for their vile actions. This follows a trend of Abbott talking tough on issues but refusing to follow through with substantive action. His lack of leadership has caused him to lose confidence from the conservative grassroots, prompting three primary challengers to emerge against Abbott for next year’s gubernatorial election.

Big League Politics has reported about the crowded field of candidates working to challenge Gov. Abbott, which is led by Lt. Col. Allen West:

