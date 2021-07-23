A new attack ad from a GOP-aligned group compares Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to Hillary Clinton in emphasizing the Wyoming Republican’s willingness to take an appointment by House Democratic leadership on a panel empowered to investigate the Jan. 3 Capitol protest.

The 30-second ad was produced by Club for Growth Action, which is the political wing of the Club for Growth, a group that advocates for smaller government.

The ad is slated to play statewide in Wyoming since the state has only one U.S. House member.

The ad begins with pictures of the former first lady who was also the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, a former New York Senator, and 2008 Democratic presidential candidate.

It then makes a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who appointed Cheney to take one of eight Democratic slots on the Jan. 6 panel. Earlier this week after Pelosi rejected two of five GOP nominees to the panel named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., he pulled all choices .

That leaves Cheney, daughter of former vice president and defense secretary Dick Cheney, as the sole Republican on the committee, the Washington Examiner reported .“Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name,” the ad narrator said.“She […]