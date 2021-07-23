Screenshot from tweeted video. CBS News captured video of this brief but very bizarre and disturbing exchange between Joe Biden and a reporter.

The reporter asks Biden if any Democrats support defunding the police, after he insisted that none do. Which is an obvious lie, since Democrats did defund police in many cities and many Democrats in Congress continue to support defunding the police. Joe Biden was given the chance to condemn the Democrat-run cities defunding the police around the country, but he refused. Instead, he bizarrely responds: “Are there people…who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” pic.twitter.com/LpOaQSTGed — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2021 Biden’s response is attracting attention. A savvy pol who had his wits about him would use the opportunity to distance himself from the defund radicals whose policies are contributing to spiking murder rates across the country — actually killing people — and present himself as a sensible moderate who has public safety in mind.

Instead, Biden leans toward the reporter and says “Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

That’s the first thing that evidently popped into Joe Biden’s head in response to a reasonable and […]