AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Trying to cast him as the cause of a generational problem is just the start of the press’ issues .

The media taking a negative posture towards Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is more than a given any longer. It has become the case that we can count on any smear seen in the press as becoming something that will backfire significantly. As covered this morning by Joe Cunningham, the reflexive scorn dumped on DeSantis for his call to get vaccinated is defied by all the previous press coverage, where they attempted to scorch him for how he has been pushing the vaccine in the incorrect fashion.

One other emerging story is far less sexy but no less incompetent. Currently, on the west coast of Florida, there is a mounting problem of large amounts of dead sea life collecting on beaches and in waterways, from a significant red tide bloom. This is a caustic result of waste runoff into the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the large growth of an algae that tints the water and is fatal to aquatic life. It takes little to see how this will be spun into a potential hit against DeSantis.

Politico takes this on, […]