AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana For weeks now, I’ve been writing on the ill-advised Republican participation in a supposedly bi-partisan infrastructure deal. Joe Biden blew up negotiations no less than three times, culminating in the White House endorsing a massive $3.5 trillion boondoggle of a reconciliation package, which would undercut any deal struck.

Still, Republicans, intent on proving they are truly the “stupid party” decided to keep pushing forward. As of just a few days ago, Sen. Rob Portman was rushing to find common ground on an unneeded $1.2 trillion package that would only further accelerate the crippling inflation the country is experiencing

Last night, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer again shivved Republicans in the back by scheduling a vote to move forward with a “deal” that didn’t even exist yet, and I mean that literally. There was actually no deal on paper to even vote for. After that vote failed, we still didn’t see Republicans come forward and say enough is enough.

Now, Nancy Pelosi is busting in like the Kool-Aid man to let it be known that no infrastructure deal will see the light of day in the House until a reconciliation package is done. PELOSI: “We will not take up the […]