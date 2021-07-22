We interrupt your daily dose of everything is bad, everything is terrible, and “oh my God, someone do something.” A little girl wrote a letter to Donald and Melania Trump. She had been waiting for their response. That response came, and her mother was kind enough to share her daughter’s reaction for those of us who could use a reminder that the world does not suck as much as we sometimes think it does. (h/t Not the Bee )

Have tissues handy. The letter reads: Thank you for your kind letter. We are inspired by your kind words and heartened by your support.

Our nation’s bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment, and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning, and never, ever give up. Always remember you have family, friends, teachers, and coaches who care about you and will help you reach your real potential. May God bless you and your family. To any liberal poopheads (it’s a kid, so I’m self-censoring) who stumbled upon this post, I know Trump didn’t write this letter himself. Ronald Reagan also didn’t write a letter to my grandmother thanking my grandfather for his service in the Navy. But when I […]