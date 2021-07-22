Within a month after the 2020 election debacle claimed Joe Biden had defeated President Trump, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been delivering evidence that the election was actually stolen. It has come in many forms from documentaries to impromptu videos, news releases and interviews on conservative podcasts. All the while, he’s been a victim of cancel culture with stores dropping his merchandise from their shelves in droves.

He is so certain that the data he’s collected is accurate and demonstrates massive, widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election that he’s willing to give $5 million to anyone who can prove the data is fake. It’s an easy gesture for him to make, not because he’s wealthy but because the data has been combed over repeatedly by cyber-experts for months. He knows it’s real. He’s just daring anyone to try to prove it isn’t.

Here’s his video announcing the prize. It should be noted that despite being very popular on social media, Facebook chose to limit his viewership dramatically. As of today, less than 500 people have viewed the video on Facebook which is why we published it on Rumble:

Here’s an excerpt from the write-up by 100% Fed Up‘s Patty McMurray, published at Brannon Howse’s World View Weekend:

On Aug 10-12, Mike Lindell will be hosting a Cyber Symposium where he plans to release evidence of massive voter fraud that he and a team of forensic experts have amassed since the November 2020 election.

Mike Lindell’s explosive documentaries, Absolute Proof, and Absolute Interference have been watched by almost 200 million people from around the world. The first documentary explains how a large team of forensic and IT experts have determined massive voter fraud took place in the November election via internet connections within voting machines. The follow-up documentary, Absolute Interference takes a deep dive into statistical anomalies with voters and voter registrations as explained by data modeling expert Dr. Douglas G. Frank. It also includes evidence that allegedly proves IP addresses from foreign countries were connected to our voting machines to other countries.

Mike Lindell’s investigation into voting machines has ruffled a few feathers. Dominion Voting Machines is suing his My Pillow company for $1.3 billion for defamation. The My Pillow CEO responded with a $1.6. billion lawsuit against Dominion Voting Machines for threatening or suing individuals and media who dare to talk about voter fraud related to voting machines. Lindell’s lawsuit accuses Dominion of suppressing free speech. In addition to suppressing the voices of Americans who have a right to investigate and question the security of the voting machines used in our elections, the My Pillow CEO admits he’s lost tens of millions in sales this year after multiple big box stores like Kroger, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, and Wayfair dropped his My Pillow products from their inventory over his fight for election integrity.

In Mike Lindell’s third election fraud documentary “Absolute Proof 9-0” named after Mike’s claim that after viewing his new information, that includes “packet captures” or “PCAP’s,” that show proof of specific internet traffic via packets of information, the US Supreme Court, in a 9-0 decision will rule that massive voter fraud took place in November.

Many on the left and in the Democrat Party mainstream media have mocked Mike Lindell’s claim about the “packet captures” that he says will prove without a doubt that our elections were infiltrated by foreign actors.

Mike Lindell is now putting his money where his mouth is. On August 10-12, Mike will host a Cyber Symposium where he will offer a $5 million award for anyone who can prove that the “cyber data and the packet captures” from the November 2020 elections are not valid.

For transparency, MyPillow is one of our very few product sponsors. We have three, all of which have been tested by me personally. As much as I like the other sponsors, I must admit my daily use of multiple MyPillow products has the biggest impact of them all. I’ve never slept better. That’s my pitch. Use promo code “NOQ” to help us and Lindell out at MyPillow.com.

With transparency and my sponsorship pitch out of the way, it’s important to note that if we had zero affiliation with MyPillow, I would still wholeheartedly support the company, Lindell, and all of his efforts to save this nation from the travesty of voter fraud that sent our country down a very dark path. While so many have given up, we count ourselves as one of the few who are still fighting along with Lindell, The Liberty Daily, 100% Fed Up, World View Weekend, and others to get the truth out there.

Mike Lindell knows that the more people who see the election fraud data, the more likely it will be that they’ll discover the truth of massive, widespread technological voter fraud stealing the 2020 election.

American Patriots Uniting to Fight Tyranny from, Well, Everywhere

We’re building a new conservative news network. Based on responses from fellow patriots, we’re heading in the right direction.

It may be hard to believe based on what we’re seeing around the nation today, but there are many reasons to be hopeful. First and foremost, the false narrative that most of America hates traditional values or the foundations of our nation are finally being proven false. Despite the best efforts of globalists and Neo-Marxists, patriotic Americans are starting to unify in droves. Meanwhile, Joe Biden can barely muster a half-filled auditorium to deliver his message to the scant few watching CNN and the paid shills in the “crowd.”

The “silent majority” that drove Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and 2020 (yes, he won by a landslide but was robbed along with the American people) is finally starting to realize we cannot stay silent any longer. We used to win with our votes, but those are being stolen. We used to win with truth, but the radical left and their agents in mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia are building a post-truth society to drown out reality. Today, we are waking up to the realization that only through direct action and fearlessly spreading the truth can we overcome the nefarious forces working against us.

We are proud to be working our way up to the tip of the conservative media spear. Our network is growing. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit